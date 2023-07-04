Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) volume exceeds 0.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) stock priced at $0.50, down -5.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5101 and dropped to $0.4691 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. SOPA’s price has ranged from $0.49 to $3.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.50%. With a float of $17.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.08 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -41.54, operating margin of -543.98, and the pretax margin is -603.51.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 36.75%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -599.52 while generating a return on equity of -128.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Society Pass Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7548, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1303. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5104 in the near term. At $0.5307, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5514. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4694, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4487. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4284.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.97 million, the company has a total of 28,172K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,640 K while annual income is -33,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,040 K while its latest quarter income was -5,290 K.