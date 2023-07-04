Search
Shaun Noe
Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) soared 9.32 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.21, up 9.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2268 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has traded in a range of $0.14-$5.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 32.20%. While this was happening, with a float of $15.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.88, operating margin of -128.45, and the pretax margin is -379.59.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Soluna Holdings Inc. is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 28,860. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,000 shares at a rate of $3.21, taking the stock ownership to the 49,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Director bought 7,657 for $3.26, making the entire transaction worth $24,968. This insider now owns 333,407 shares in total.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -373.55 while generating a return on equity of -160.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Soluna Holdings Inc.’s (SLNH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.81

Technical Analysis of Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH)

The latest stats from [Soluna Holdings Inc., SLNH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was inferior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Soluna Holdings Inc.’s (SLNH) raw stochastic average was set at 31.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1983, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5942. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2324. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2380. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2492. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2156, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2044. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1988.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.09 million has total of 29,638K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,550 K in contrast with the sum of -98,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,080 K and last quarter income was -7,060 K.

