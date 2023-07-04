Symbotic Inc. (SYM) volume exceeds 0.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.66, soaring 2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.47 and dropped to $42.45 before settling in for the closing price of $42.81. Within the past 52 weeks, SYM’s price has moved between $8.75 and $53.83.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 95.60%. With a float of $43.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1120 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.80, operating margin of -23.66, and the pretax margin is -23.44.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Symbotic Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,036,290. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $34.54, taking the stock ownership to the 79,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s insider sold 18,920 for $32.08, making the entire transaction worth $607,039. This insider now owns 109,522 shares in total.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1.16 while generating a return on equity of -4.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 996.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.92.

During the past 100 days, Symbotic Inc.’s (SYM) raw stochastic average was set at 74.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.55 in the near term. At $45.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.51.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.51 billion based on 555,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 593,310 K and income totals -79,000 K. The company made 266,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.