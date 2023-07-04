TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.5251, down -4.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5311 and dropped to $0.46 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has traded in a range of $0.48-$22.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 97.70%. With a float of $2.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 77 employees.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is 11.74%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 70,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $350,000. This insider now owns 382,963 shares in total.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -36.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71 and is forecasted to reach -4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8311, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9712. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5407 in the near term. At $0.5715, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6118. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4696, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4293. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3985.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.30 million has total of 950K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,760 K in contrast with the sum of -1,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 495 K and last quarter income was -3,900 K.