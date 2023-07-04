Search
Sana Meer
Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) is expecting -40.09% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

On July 03, 2023, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) opened at $1.27, higher 9.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4183 and dropped to $1.2601 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Price fluctuations for TPST have ranged from $1.06 to $4.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.60% at the time writing. With a float of $10.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is 3.23%, while institutional ownership is 71.30%.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.64) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -131.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST)

Looking closely at Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST), its last 5-days average volume was 47040.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s (TPST) raw stochastic average was set at 10.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7129, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7569. However, in the short run, Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4522. Second resistance stands at $1.5143. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6104. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2940, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1979. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1358.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Key Stats

There are currently 11,586K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -35,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,640 K.

