Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is expecting -51.25% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.388, up 4.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.3842 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, TMPO has traded in a range of $0.23-$15.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -211.00%. With a float of $23.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.33 million.

The firm has a total of 74 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.90, operating margin of -392.08, and the pretax margin is -1202.18.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1202.18 while generating a return on equity of -164.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -211.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tempo Automation Holdings Inc., TMPO], we can find that recorded value of 0.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 193.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3547, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3897. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4153. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4355. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4511. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3795, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3639. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3437.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.07 million has total of 27,141K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,050 K in contrast with the sum of -144,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,770 K and last quarter income was -7,390 K.