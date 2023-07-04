The9 Limited (NCTY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 26,174 K

On July 03, 2023, The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) opened at $0.77, higher 11.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.83 and dropped to $0.7503 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Price fluctuations for NCTY have ranged from $0.45 to $2.18 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 10.20%. With a float of $30.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 74 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -55.29, operating margin of -473.67, and the pretax margin is -823.88.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The9 Limited is 45.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2012, the company posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -819.98 while generating a return on equity of -225.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The9 Limited (NCTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.35

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

The latest stats from [The9 Limited, NCTY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.15 million was inferior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, The9 Limited’s (NCTY) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7751, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8796. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8432. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8765. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9229. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7635, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7171. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6838.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Key Stats

There are currently 28,248K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,240 K according to its annual income of -141,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 26,174 K and its income totaled -167,806 K.