Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 80 K

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) stock priced at $2.49. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.18 before settling in for the closing price of $2.43. TMBR’s price has ranged from $1.20 to $16.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.00%. With a float of $3.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.72%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

The latest stats from [Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., TMBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was inferior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.62. The third major resistance level sits at $2.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.83.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.68 million, the company has a total of 3,045K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80 K while annual income is -19,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,060 K.