TNL (Travel + Leisure Co.) dropped -0.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 03, 2023, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) opened at $40.10, lower -0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.77 and dropped to $40.10 before settling in for the closing price of $40.34. Price fluctuations for TNL have ranged from $33.57 to $48.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.90% at the time writing. With a float of $75.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.46, operating margin of +19.04, and the pretax margin is +13.62.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Travel + Leisure Co. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 122,749. In this transaction SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $40.92, taking the stock ownership to the 17,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s insider sold 7,900 for $38.02, making the entire transaction worth $300,358. This insider now owns 4,511 shares in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.78) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +9.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.60% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.73 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.70 in the near term. At $41.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.36.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

There are currently 76,303K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,567 M according to its annual income of 357,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 879,000 K and its income totaled 64,000 K.