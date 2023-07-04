Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -15.87% last month.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock priced at $1.62, up 0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. TNXP’s price has ranged from $1.37 to $14.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.10%. With a float of $10.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 117 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$3.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -51.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.67, a number that is poised to hit -2.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0805, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4873. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6500 in the near term. At $1.7000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5000. The third support level lies at $1.4500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.23 million, the company has a total of 10,340K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -110,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -33,010 K.