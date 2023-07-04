United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) posted a 5.55% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.01, soaring 2.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.80 and dropped to $25.01 before settling in for the closing price of $24.99. Within the past 52 weeks, UCBI’s price has moved between $20.37 and $39.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 15.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.00%. With a float of $105.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3052 employees.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Community Banks Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 24,999. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF BANKING OFFICER of this company sold 649 shares at a rate of $38.52, taking the stock ownership to the 69,514 shares.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +29.31 while generating a return on equity of 11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Looking closely at United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.05. However, in the short run, United Community Banks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.99. Second resistance stands at $26.29. The third major resistance level sits at $26.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.41.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.89 billion based on 115,155K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 950,860 K and income totals 277,470 K. The company made 309,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 62,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.