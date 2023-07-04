Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) average volume reaches $307.74K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.53, soaring 8.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.75 and dropped to $2.5101 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. Within the past 52 weeks, UBX’s price has moved between $1.46 and $18.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -29.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.00%. With a float of $13.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -823.73, operating margin of -23589.83, and the pretax margin is -25392.80.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26, was worth 3,766. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,177 shares at a rate of $3.20, taking the stock ownership to the 85,069 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,212 for $3.39, making the entire transaction worth $4,109. This insider now owns 86,246 shares in total.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.08) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -25392.80 while generating a return on equity of -94.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 207.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

Looking closely at Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.25. However, in the short run, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.81. Second resistance stands at $2.90. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.33.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.44 million based on 14,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 240 K and income totals -59,930 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.