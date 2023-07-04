UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) 20 Days SMA touches -2.98%: The odds favor the bear

On July 03, 2023, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) opened at $2.87, higher 2.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.955 and dropped to $2.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. Price fluctuations for TIGR have ranged from $2.31 to $5.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 67.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -115.10% at the time writing. With a float of $90.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1040 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.57, operating margin of +0.76, and the pretax margin is +0.90.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 22.99%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.97 while generating a return on equity of -0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Looking closely at UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.95. Second resistance stands at $3.00. The third major resistance level sits at $3.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.78.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are currently 153,967K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 446.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 225,370 K according to its annual income of -2,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 66,330 K and its income totaled 7,960 K.