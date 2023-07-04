Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is -38.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $1.83, up 10.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.03 and dropped to $1.83 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has traded in a range of $1.62-$32.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -2.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.90%. With a float of $7.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32 employees.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.75 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.5) by -$0.25. This company achieved a return on equity of -154.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.54 and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.3300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2100. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0900 in the near term. At $2.1600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7600. The third support level lies at $1.6900 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.22 million has total of 7,872K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,110 K in contrast with the sum of -47,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 180 K and last quarter income was -9,760 K.