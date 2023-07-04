VTEX (VTEX) last year’s performance of 61.36% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.73, soaring 3.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.76 and dropped to $4.64 before settling in for the closing price of $4.80. Within the past 52 weeks, VTEX’s price has moved between $2.66 and $5.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.50%. With a float of $62.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.24 million.

The firm has a total of 1349 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

VTEX (VTEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VTEX is 25.56%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

VTEX (VTEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

VTEX (VTEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VTEX (VTEX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VTEX, VTEX], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, VTEX’s (VTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.83. The third major resistance level sits at $4.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.54.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 951.21 million based on 188,993K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 157,620 K and income totals -52,420 K. The company made 42,280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.