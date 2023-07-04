Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) last year’s performance of 57.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

July 03, 2023, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) trading session started at the price of $224.53, that was -0.93% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $224.53 and dropped to $222.25 before settling in for the closing price of $225.44. A 52-week range for VMC has been $137.54 – $225.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 13.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.90%. With a float of $132.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11397 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.29, operating margin of +14.25, and the pretax margin is +10.77.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vulcan Materials Company stocks. The insider ownership of Vulcan Materials Company is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 947,381. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 4,695 shares at a rate of $201.79, taking the stock ownership to the 80,039 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 560 for $202.44, making the entire transaction worth $113,366. This insider now owns 1,707 shares in total.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.61) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 8.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.83% during the next five years compared to 14.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.79 million, its volume of 0.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.35.

During the past 100 days, Vulcan Materials Company’s (VMC) raw stochastic average was set at 96.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $198.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $224.50 in the near term. At $225.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $226.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $222.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $221.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $219.94.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Key Stats

There are 133,059K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.19 billion. As of now, sales total 7,315 M while income totals 575,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,649 M while its last quarter net income were 120,700 K.