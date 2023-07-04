Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) volume exceeds 0.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $10.95, up 1.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.42 and dropped to $10.94 before settling in for the closing price of $11.11. Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has traded in a range of $2.91-$11.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.40%. With a float of $61.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 806 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.37, operating margin of -34.97, and the pretax margin is -34.92.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Weave Communications Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 28,386. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 5,353 shares at a rate of $5.30, taking the stock ownership to the 601,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec sold 2,500 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $13,267. This insider now owns 745,104 shares in total.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -35.00 while generating a return on equity of -50.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Weave Communications Inc.’s (WEAV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV)

Looking closely at Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Weave Communications Inc.’s (WEAV) raw stochastic average was set at 96.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.54. However, in the short run, Weave Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.57. Second resistance stands at $11.73. The third major resistance level sits at $12.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.61.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 754.58 million has total of 66,721K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 142,120 K in contrast with the sum of -49,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 39,570 K and last quarter income was -7,860 K.