Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,194 M

Company News

On July 03, 2023, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) opened at $109.42, lower -0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.82 and dropped to $108.23 before settling in for the closing price of $109.67. Price fluctuations for WAB have ranged from $78.26 to $110.55 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 16.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.10% at the time writing. With a float of $174.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.90 million.

In an organization with 27000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.41, operating margin of +12.71, and the pretax margin is +10.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 237,559. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,407 shares at a rate of $98.69, taking the stock ownership to the 21,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Pres., Freight Components Grp. sold 7,676 for $104.63, making the entire transaction worth $803,110. This insider now owns 32,244 shares in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 37.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) raw stochastic average was set at 93.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.14. However, in the short run, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $110.04. Second resistance stands at $110.72. The third major resistance level sits at $111.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $106.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Key Stats

There are currently 179,870K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,362 M according to its annual income of 633,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,194 M and its income totaled 169,000 K.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) posted a 1.09% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) stock priced at $13.02, down -0.38% from the previous day...
Read more

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Steve Mayer -
Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $3.18, down -1.26% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

