WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

July 03, 2023, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) trading session started at the price of $73.43, that was -0.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.63 and dropped to $72.5975 before settling in for the closing price of $73.72. A 52-week range for WNS has been $67.42 – $94.96.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 10.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.70%. With a float of $25.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59755 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.60, operating margin of +13.58, and the pretax margin is +13.44.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WNS (Holdings) Limited stocks. The insider ownership of WNS (Holdings) Limited is 1.98%, while institutional ownership is 103.49%.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.22 while generating a return on equity of 17.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.92% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s (WNS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.85 in the near term. At $74.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $74.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.79.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Key Stats

There are 48,138K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.52 billion. As of now, sales total 1,224 M while income totals 137,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 314,940 K while its last quarter net income were 36,330 K.