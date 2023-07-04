Search
Steve Mayer
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) average volume reaches $189.70K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock priced at $0.3248, up 4.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.3248 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. ZYNE’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $1.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.60%. With a float of $45.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.43 million.

The firm has a total of 25 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 23.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 40. In this transaction Director of this company sold 115 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 75,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 115 for $0.35, making the entire transaction worth $40. This insider now owns 75,778 shares in total.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -59.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., ZYNE], we can find that recorded value of 0.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZYNE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3452, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5311. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3423. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3488. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3575. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3271, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3184. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3119.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.79 million, the company has a total of 53,652K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -35,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -10,110 K.

