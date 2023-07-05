-0.71% percent quarterly performance for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 03, 2023, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) opened at $49.27, lower -0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.0459 and dropped to $49.222 before settling in for the closing price of $50.04. Price fluctuations for BNS have ranged from $45.26 to $63.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 91030 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.34) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 13.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Bank of Nova Scotia, BNS], we can find that recorded value of 1.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.48. The third major resistance level sits at $50.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.44.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,198,178K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,400 M according to its annual income of 7,703 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,041 M and its income totaled 1,605 M.