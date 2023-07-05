$1.93M in average volume shows that Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is heading in the right direction

July 03, 2023, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) trading session started at the price of $3.72, that was 5.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.92 and dropped to $3.69 before settling in for the closing price of $3.72. A 52-week range for OLPX has been $3.05 – $18.23.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.40%. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $651.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.91, operating margin of +51.74, and the pretax margin is +43.34.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Olaplex Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 101.78%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 37.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Looking closely at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.35. However, in the short run, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.00. Second resistance stands at $4.07. The third major resistance level sits at $4.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.54.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

There are 654,277K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.46 billion. As of now, sales total 704,270 K while income totals 244,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 113,790 K while its last quarter net income were 20,960 K.