Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

-14.07% percent quarterly performance for Canaan Inc. (CAN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Markets

On July 03, 2023, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) opened at $2.13, higher 8.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.33 and dropped to $2.11 before settling in for the closing price of $2.13. Price fluctuations for CAN have ranged from $1.83 to $4.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 27.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.70% at the time writing. With a float of $168.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 541 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.93, operating margin of +8.57, and the pretax margin is +13.94.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Looking closely at Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 28.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.71. However, in the short run, Canaan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.38. Second resistance stands at $2.46. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.94.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

There are currently 171,502K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 432.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 634,880 K according to its annual income of 70,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 55,230 K and its income totaled -84,370 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) kicked off at the price of $218.02: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
July 03, 2023, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) trading session started at the price of $221.52, that was -1.39% drop from the session before....
Read more

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) soared 2.64 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Zack King -
On July 03, 2023, Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) opened at $41.11, higher 2.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.41 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock priced at $4.38, up 0.23% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.