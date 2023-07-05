15.03% volatility in Amyris Inc. (AMRS) last month: This is a red flag warning

July 03, 2023, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) trading session started at the price of $1.03, that was 10.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.025 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. A 52-week range for AMRS has been $0.55 – $4.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 16.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -78.30%. With a float of $233.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $365.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1598 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.09, operating margin of -219.63, and the pretax margin is -199.60.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amyris Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 19,949. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 20,999 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 219,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 231,368 for $1.23, making the entire transaction worth $284,305. This insider now owns 612,546 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -195.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 52.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8949, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6366. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2250 in the near term. At $1.2800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9700. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9150.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

There are 369,386K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 360.19 million. As of now, sales total 269,850 K while income totals -528,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 56,080 K while its last quarter net income were -193,340 K.