19.82% percent quarterly performance for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) stock priced at $76.75, down -1.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.55 and dropped to $76.75 before settling in for the closing price of $76.81. APO’s price has ranged from $45.62 to $77.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -173.20%. With a float of $328.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.12 million.

The firm has a total of 2540 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of -32.16, and the pretax margin is -49.40.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 761,062. In this transaction Co-President () of this company sold 9,820 shares at a rate of $77.50, taking the stock ownership to the 5,790,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Co-President () sold 300 for $77.50, making the entire transaction worth $23,250. This insider now owns 5,800,082 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -27.68 while generating a return on equity of -155.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -173.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.76% during the next five years compared to -26.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apollo Global Management Inc., APO], we can find that recorded value of 2.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.67.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.56 billion, the company has a total of 567,404K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,551 M while annual income is 933,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,243 M while its latest quarter income was 217,380 K.