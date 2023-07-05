19.97% volatility in T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) last month: This is a red flag warning

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.068, up 0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0718 and dropped to $0.068 before settling in for the closing price of $0.07. Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has traded in a range of $0.05-$15.00.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 36.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.10%. With a float of $22.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.89 million.

In an organization with 158 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.07, operating margin of -242.30, and the pretax margin is -277.98.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 115. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 239 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 6,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 2,898 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,710. This insider now owns 17,329 shares in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.2) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -277.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.81 million. That was better than the volume of 13.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 172.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1799, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3694. However, in the short run, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0725. Second resistance stands at $0.0741. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0763. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0687, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0665. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0649.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.72 million has total of 24,888K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,310 K in contrast with the sum of -62,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,080 K and last quarter income was -17,970 K.