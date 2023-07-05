Search
Zack King
2.43% volatility in CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) last month: This is a red flag warning

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) on Monday plunged -2.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $89.00. Within the past 52 weeks, CSGP’s price has moved between $57.54 and $92.36.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 17.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.10%. With a float of $402.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $404.49 million.

In an organization with 5653 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CoStar Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 2,785,933. In this transaction Senior VP, Global Research of this company sold 30,474 shares at a rate of $91.42, taking the stock ownership to the 156,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 28, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 21,530 for $89.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,922,629. This insider now owns 324,714 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.43 million. That was better than the volume of 2.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 82.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.09. However, in the short run, CoStar Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.34. Second resistance stands at $89.16. The third major resistance level sits at $89.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.11.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.30 billion based on 408,539K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,182 M and income totals 369,450 K. The company made 584,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 87,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.

