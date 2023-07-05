2.50% volatility in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) stock priced at $6.28, up 2.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.45 and dropped to $6.27 before settling in for the closing price of $6.24. SBSW’s price has ranged from $5.96 to $12.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 24.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -42.40%. With a float of $707.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $707.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 84481 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.06, operating margin of +24.13, and the pretax margin is +19.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.30 while generating a return on equity of 21.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.54% during the next five years compared to 37.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39 and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) saw its 5-day average volume 4.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 9.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.47 in the near term. At $6.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.11.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.49 billion, the company has a total of 707,642K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,477 M while annual income is 1,128 M.