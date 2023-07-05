Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$2.96M in average volume shows that Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

On July 03, 2023, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) opened at $224.62, lower -0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $226.05 and dropped to $223.4903 before settling in for the closing price of $225.70. Price fluctuations for LOW have ranged from $174.48 to $226.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.50% at the time writing. With a float of $585.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.00 million.

The firm has a total of 182000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lowe’s Companies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 2,668,016. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain of this company sold 13,114 shares at a rate of $203.45, taking the stock ownership to the 18,020 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s EVP, Merchandising sold 36,341 for $203.00, making the entire transaction worth $7,377,223. This insider now owns 24,005 shares in total.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.44) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.35% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.28, a number that is poised to hit 4.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lowe’s Companies Inc., LOW], we can find that recorded value of 3.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.82.

During the past 100 days, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s (LOW) raw stochastic average was set at 95.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $209.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $202.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $225.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $227.27. The third major resistance level sits at $228.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $223.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $222.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $220.81.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Key Stats

There are currently 585,981K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 131.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 97,059 M according to its annual income of 6,437 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,347 M and its income totaled 2,260 M.

