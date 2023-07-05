-20.16% percent quarterly performance for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 03, 2023, Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) opened at $0.23, higher 4.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for INUV have ranged from $0.20 to $0.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.30% at the time writing. With a float of $106.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.97 million.

The firm has a total of 87 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -16.73, and the pretax margin is -17.34.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inuvo Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -17.34 while generating a return on equity of -48.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inuvo Inc. (INUV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inuvo Inc., INUV], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Inuvo Inc.’s (INUV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2813, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3317. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2370. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2439. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2509. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2231, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2161. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2092.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Key Stats

There are currently 121,641K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 75,600 K according to its annual income of -13,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,850 K and its income totaled -3,440 K.