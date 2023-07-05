2U Inc. (TWOU) average volume reaches $1.19M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On July 03, 2023, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) opened at $3.90, lower -4.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.015 and dropped to $3.85 before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. Price fluctuations for TWOU have ranged from $3.37 to $13.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 27.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.50% at the time writing. With a float of $75.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3445 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.17, operating margin of -9.00, and the pretax margin is -33.54.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 2U Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.45 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -47.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 2U Inc. (TWOU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 2U Inc. (TWOU)

Looking closely at 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, 2U Inc.’s (TWOU) raw stochastic average was set at 6.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.46. However, in the short run, 2U Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.97. Second resistance stands at $4.07. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.64.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Key Stats

There are currently 80,419K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 305.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 963,080 K according to its annual income of -322,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 238,500 K and its income totaled -54,060 K.