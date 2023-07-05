$462.41K in average volume shows that Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is heading in the right direction

July 03, 2023, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) trading session started at the price of $1.81, that was 26.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.32 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. A 52-week range for REKR has been $0.56 – $2.59.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -2.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -150.40%. With a float of $47.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.09, operating margin of -255.77, and the pretax margin is -423.90.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rekor Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 2,513,731. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,918,000 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 8,007,591 shares.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -418.95 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -150.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Looking closely at Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.30. However, in the short run, Rekor Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.46. Second resistance stands at $2.65. The third major resistance level sits at $2.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.44.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

There are 61,121K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 133.49 million. As of now, sales total 19,920 K while income totals -83,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,190 K while its last quarter net income were -12,680 K.