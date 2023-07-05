Search
Shaun Noe
$5.30M in average volume shows that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is heading in the right direction

Company News

July 03, 2023, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) trading session started at the price of $6.48, that was 3.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.605 and dropped to $6.42 before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. A 52-week range for YMM has been $4.58 – $10.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 106.10%. With a float of $944.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6795 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of -3.11, and the pretax margin is +7.56.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.04 while generating a return on equity of 1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.05 million, its volume of 3.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 34.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.58 in the near term. At $6.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.21.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

There are 1,105,724K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.18 billion. As of now, sales total 976,290 K while income totals 58,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 247,870 K while its last quarter net income were 59,540 K.

