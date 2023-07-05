5.69% volatility in Sunrun Inc. (RUN) last month: This is a red flag warning

July 03, 2023, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) trading session started at the price of $18.00, that was 0.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.78 and dropped to $17.82 before settling in for the closing price of $17.86. A 52-week range for RUN has been $14.55 – $39.13.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 34.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 304.30%. With a float of $204.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.55 million.

In an organization with 12408 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.28, operating margin of -28.53, and the pretax margin is -36.50.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sunrun Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 63,804. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,428 shares at a rate of $18.61, taking the stock ownership to the 1,407,196 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s Director sold 2,749 for $18.61, making the entire transaction worth $51,166. This insider now owns 1,262,830 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.70 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.00% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.44. However, in the short run, Sunrun Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.50. Second resistance stands at $19.12. The third major resistance level sits at $19.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.58.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

There are 215,612K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.06 billion. As of now, sales total 2,321 M while income totals 173,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 589,850 K while its last quarter net income were -240,390 K.