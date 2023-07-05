$5.74M in average volume shows that General Electric Company (GE) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock priced at $109.06, down -1.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.33 and dropped to $107.305 before settling in for the closing price of $109.85. GE’s price has ranged from $46.77 to $110.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.30%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 172000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +5.23, and the pretax margin is +1.84.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of General Electric Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 6,102,007. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 58,292 shares at a rate of $104.68, taking the stock ownership to the 70,537 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 173,873 for $99.56, making the entire transaction worth $17,310,796. This insider now owns 56,049 shares in total.

General Electric Company (GE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.50% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are General Electric Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Electric Company (GE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [General Electric Company, GE], we can find that recorded value of 4.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, General Electric Company’s (GE) raw stochastic average was set at 93.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $109.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $110.33. The third major resistance level sits at $111.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $105.25.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 116.93 billion, the company has a total of 1,088,960K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 76,555 M while annual income is 225,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,486 M while its latest quarter income was 7,505 M.