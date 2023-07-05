$7.68M in average volume shows that Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is heading in the right direction

On July 03, 2023, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened at $10.00, higher 8.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.80 and dropped to $9.98 before settling in for the closing price of $9.98. Price fluctuations for HOOD have ranged from $7.57 to $12.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 73.30% at the time writing. With a float of $697.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.44, operating margin of -68.16, and the pretax margin is -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 867,829. In this transaction Chief Creative Officer of this company sold 92,987 shares at a rate of $9.33, taking the stock ownership to the 728,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 83,334 for $9.11, making the entire transaction worth $759,289. This insider now owns 899,967 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.61) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Looking closely at Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), its last 5-days average volume was 11.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 83.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.58. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.98. Second resistance stands at $11.30. The third major resistance level sits at $11.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.34.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are currently 902,956K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,358 M according to its annual income of -1,028 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 441,000 K and its income totaled -511,000 K.