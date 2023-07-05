Search
Shaun Noe
$978.97K in average volume shows that Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is heading in the right direction

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $10.98, up 3.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.17 and dropped to $10.815 before settling in for the closing price of $10.97. Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has traded in a range of $5.45-$12.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -88.20%. With a float of $122.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1549 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.62, operating margin of -24.93, and the pretax margin is -47.31.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Zuora Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 102,061. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 9,667 shares at a rate of $10.56, taking the stock ownership to the 27,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 19,335 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $173,998. This insider now owns 36,892 shares in total.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -49.98 while generating a return on equity of -147.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zuora Inc.’s (ZUO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

Looking closely at Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Zuora Inc.’s (ZUO) raw stochastic average was set at 80.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.27. However, in the short run, Zuora Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.29. Second resistance stands at $11.41. The third major resistance level sits at $11.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.58.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.55 billion has total of 135,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 396,090 K in contrast with the sum of -197,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 103,100 K and last quarter income was -19,300 K.

