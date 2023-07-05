A look at Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $1.39, down -6.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has traded in a range of $0.76-$9.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -794.90%. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.09, operating margin of -2.94, and the pretax margin is -15.56.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 525,760. In this transaction Chief Clinical Officer of this company sold 400,000 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 1,213,984 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 28, when Company’s Chief Clinical Officer sold 150,000 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $183,300. This insider now owns 1,613,984 shares in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -7.57 while generating a return on equity of -72.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -794.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Looking closely at Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 45.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3598. However, in the short run, Cano Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4000. Second resistance stands at $1.5200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0200.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 660.12 million has total of 536,071K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,739 M in contrast with the sum of -207,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 866,910 K and last quarter income was -28,150 K.