Search
admin
admin

A look at RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Top Picks

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) stock priced at $1.80, up 4.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. RLX’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $3.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.40%. With a float of $723.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 707 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 42.70%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLX Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Looking closely at RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), its last 5-days average volume was 3.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0924, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0812. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8833. Second resistance stands at $1.9267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7033.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.91 billion, the company has a total of 1,553,320K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 765,540 K while annual income is 208,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,120 K while its latest quarter income was -8,300 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Now that SoFi Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 26.84 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
On July 03, 2023, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) opened at $8.36, higher 2.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) volume hitting the figure of 2.05 million.

Steve Mayer -
Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.5601, up 12.73% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) volume exceeds 0.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.85, soaring 1.53% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.