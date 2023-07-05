A major move is in the offing as Agrify Corporation (AGFY) market cap hits 3.69 million

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) stock priced at $3.60, down -5.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.728 and dropped to $3.46 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. AGFY’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $20.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -59.70%. With a float of $18.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 136 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 12.57%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 2,307,692 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 2,361,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Director bought 54,264 for $85.10, making the entire transaction worth $4,617,866. This insider now owns 65,956 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$17.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agrify Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -62.06, a number that is poised to hit -1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.87 million, its volume of 0.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 11.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 176.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2034, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1356. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1859 in the near term. At $0.1929, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1993. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1725, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1661. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1591.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.69 million, the company has a total of 20,741K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 59,860 K while annual income is -32,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,020 K while its latest quarter income was -46,270 K.