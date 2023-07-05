A major move is in the offing as Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) market cap hits 4.62 billion

On July 03, 2023, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) opened at $3.33, higher 0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.38 and dropped to $3.26 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. Price fluctuations for ENIC have ranged from $0.98 to $3.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 14.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.90% at the time writing. With a float of $496.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2140 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.58, operating margin of +20.64, and the pretax margin is +40.54.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $101.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $16.09) by $85.41. This company achieved a net margin of +28.59 while generating a return on equity of 34.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 40.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 24.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 296.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.8 million, its volume of 2.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.37 in the near term. At $3.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.13.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,383,331K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,452 M according to its annual income of 1,377 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,410 M and its income totaled 168,560 K.