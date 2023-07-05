A major move is in the offing as Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) market cap hits 1.85 billion

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) stock priced at $17.77, down -1.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.97 and dropped to $17.45 before settling in for the closing price of $17.72. XPRO’s price has ranged from $8.82 to $24.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.70%. With a float of $100.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.86 million.

The firm has a total of 7600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.43, operating margin of +1.87, and the pretax margin is +1.65.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Expro Group Holdings N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 40,298,400. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,320,000 shares at a rate of $17.37, taking the stock ownership to the 17,575,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,852 for $18.51, making the entire transaction worth $89,829. This insider now owns 17,533 shares in total.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.57 while generating a return on equity of -1.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 118.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Expro Group Holdings N.V., XPRO], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s (XPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.25. The third major resistance level sits at $18.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.98.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.85 billion, the company has a total of 108,592K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,279 M while annual income is -20,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 339,280 K while its latest quarter income was -6,350 K.