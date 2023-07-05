A major move is in the offing as Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) market cap hits 220.13 million

On July 03, 2023, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) opened at $3.33, higher 8.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.66 and dropped to $3.32 before settling in for the closing price of $3.30. Price fluctuations for ILPT have ranged from $1.64 to $14.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -289.90% at the time writing. With a float of $64.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.31 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +29.06, and the pretax margin is -75.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 39,332. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,659 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Director sold 17,500 for $2.07, making the entire transaction worth $36,293. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -58.44 while generating a return on equity of -24.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -289.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -37.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, ILPT], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 60.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.09.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

There are currently 65,566K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 220.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 388,150 K according to its annual income of -226,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 110,260 K and its income totaled -24,810 K.