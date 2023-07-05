A major move is in the offing as Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) market cap hits 4.25 billion

On July 03, 2023, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) opened at $25.30, higher 2.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.255 and dropped to $25.27 before settling in for the closing price of $25.32. Price fluctuations for TDOC have ranged from $21.60 to $44.66 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 59.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.40% at the time writing. With a float of $160.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.45, operating margin of -9.45, and the pretax margin is -567.69.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 24,610. In this transaction CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $24.61, taking the stock ownership to the 23,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 6,241 for $24.38, making the entire transaction worth $152,162. This insider now owns 44,716 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.5) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -567.53 while generating a return on equity of -148.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Looking closely at Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.41. However, in the short run, Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.15. Second resistance stands at $26.70. The third major resistance level sits at $27.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.18.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

There are currently 163,671K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,407 M according to its annual income of -13,660 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 629,240 K and its income totaled -69,230 K.