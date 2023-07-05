Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is expecting 42.65% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On July 03, 2023, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) opened at $41.67, higher 7.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.24 and dropped to $41.11 before settling in for the closing price of $41.25. Price fluctuations for AEHR have ranged from $6.71 to $44.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 493.80% at the time writing. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.89 million.

The firm has a total of 91 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 49,409. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,201 shares at a rate of $41.14, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 541 for $40.53, making the entire transaction worth $21,927. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 413.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.33. The third major resistance level sits at $48.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.02.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

There are currently 28,338K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,830 K according to its annual income of 9,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,210 K and its income totaled 4,130 K.