AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is expecting -12.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) stock priced at $1.51, down -1.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.51 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. AGBA’s price has ranged from $1.31 to $11.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -148.00%. With a float of $8.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 152 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.55, operating margin of -90.77, and the pretax margin is -142.84.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of AGBA Group Holding Limited is 91.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -143.24 while generating a return on equity of -235.89.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -148.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AGBA Group Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98

Technical Analysis of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.64 million, its volume of 0.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, AGBA Group Holding Limited’s (AGBA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7029, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0701. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5033 in the near term. At $1.5567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3033.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 89.90 million, the company has a total of 59,577K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,320 K while annual income is -44,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,500 K while its latest quarter income was -12,070 K.