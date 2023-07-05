Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,399 M

On Monday, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) opened higher 3.21% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $128.16. Price fluctuations for ABNB have ranged from $81.91 to $144.63 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 26.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 588.10% at the time writing. With a float of $392.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $634.00 million.

In an organization with 6811 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 64,401,183. In this transaction Director of this company sold 516,667 shares at a rate of $124.65, taking the stock ownership to the 2,700,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,750 for $124.41, making the entire transaction worth $342,128. This insider now owns 200,651 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 588.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.00% during the next five years compared to 91.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.69.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 70.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.79. However, in the short run, Airbnb Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $134.67. Second resistance stands at $136.99. The third major resistance level sits at $139.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $124.59.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

There are currently 639,455K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 86.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,399 M according to its annual income of 1,893 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,818 M and its income totaled 117,000 K.