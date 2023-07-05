American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) 20 Days SMA touches 0.67%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) opened higher 0.37% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $84.20. Price fluctuations for AEP have ranged from $80.30 to $105.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.40% at the time writing. With a float of $513.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16974 employees.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Electric Power Company Inc. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 973,040. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company sold 10,491 shares at a rate of $92.75, taking the stock ownership to the 125,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,616 for $92.75, making the entire transaction worth $149,884. This insider now owns 8,925 shares in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.11) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

Looking closely at American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) raw stochastic average was set at 29.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.61. However, in the short run, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.84. Second resistance stands at $86.37. The third major resistance level sits at $87.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.82.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Key Stats

There are currently 513,866K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,640 M according to its annual income of 2,307 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,691 M and its income totaled 397,000 K.