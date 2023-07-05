ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) opened higher 0.13% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.79. Price fluctuations for ASX have ranged from $4.45 to $9.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.48 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.14 billion.

In an organization with 94172 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.70% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.04 million. That was better than the volume of 5.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 48.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.85. However, in the short run, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.89. Second resistance stands at $7.95. The third major resistance level sits at $8.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.65.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

There are currently 2,183,621K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,831 M according to its annual income of 2,001 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,306 M and its income totaled 191,380 K.