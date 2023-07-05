Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) volume exceeds 0.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) stock priced at $16.68, up 11.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.28 and dropped to $16.68 before settling in for the closing price of $16.24. ATAT’s price has ranged from $11.02 to $29.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.60%. With a float of $106.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3255 workers is very important to gauge.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is 25.69%, while institutional ownership is 3.16%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12 and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

The latest stats from [Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, ATAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.35 million was superior to 0.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (ATAT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.29. The third major resistance level sits at $20.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.51.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.36 billion, the company has a total of 130,407K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 328,100 K while annual income is 14,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 112,690 K while its latest quarter income was 2,600 K.